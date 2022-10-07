Senator Dean Smith of Australia, who is on an official trip to the state, called on Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at the Raj Bhavan on October 6.

Governor welcomed his esteemed guest and shared information about some important initiatives being taken up in Mizoram.

He also shared his delight in witnessing the growing partnership between the two countries in trade and other areas.

The duo further talked about the Myanmar refugee issue and how the state handled the situation.

In addition to this, the Mizoram Governor also briefed Smith about the statistics and how the civil societies in the state, on humanitarian grounds extended helping hands to the Myanmar refugees.

Later, Senator Smith said that the relationship between India and Australia relation is stronger than ever.

He also expressed the views of his government on the Chin refugee issue.

Smith also shared the condition of the Chin community in Australia and how the Australian Government is observing the situation in Myanmar after the military coup.