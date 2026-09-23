Ayushman Bharat has transformed healthcare in India: Mizoram BJP chief

Mizoram BJP president and Siaha MLA Dr K Beichhua on September 23 said the Ayushman Bharat scheme has significantly transformed healthcare in India by making quality and affordable treatment accessible to millions.

Speaking at an event at the BJP state office in Aizawl to mark the eighth anniversary of the flagship healthcare programme, Beichhua congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of the country, describing Ayushman Bharat as one of the world's largest healthcare initiatives.

He said the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) provides eligible families with cashless hospitalisation coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per year.

Beichhua claimed that more than 60 crore people across states and Union Territories have benefited from the scheme, which he said has helped numerous families reduce their medical expenses.

According to the Mizoram BJP chief, the scheme was designed to ensure that financial constraints do not prevent people from accessing healthcare and has particularly benefited poorer and vulnerable sections of society.

He reiterated the Mizoram BJP's commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at strengthening healthcare delivery in the state.

Beichhua also urged people to spread awareness about Ayushman Bharat so that all eligible beneficiaries can access the scheme's benefits.