Bairabi–Sairang Railway Line: Mizoram’s gateway to enhanced connectivity and growth

The Bairabi–Sairang Railway Line stands as one of Mizoram’s most ambitious infrastructure projects, designed to integrate the state more closely with the rest of India. Stretching across 51.38 kilometers, the line connects Bairabi—Mizoram’s railhead on the Assam border—with Sairang, a town located just 20 kilometers from the state capital, Aizawl.

Constructed under some of the toughest geographical conditions in the Northeast, the project is a testament to modern engineering excellence. Its alignment cuts across the hilly terrain of Kolasib and Aizawl districts, passing through dense forests, steep slopes, deep gorges, and numerous rivers.

The line features four stations—Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang, and Sairang—all situated within Mizoram. It also boasts 55 major bridges, 88 minor bridges, and 10 road-over and road-under bridges covering a span of 11.78 kilometers. An impressive network of 45 tunnels, totaling 15.885 kilometers in length, ensures smooth passage through rugged terrain. Notably, Tunnel No. 40 stretches over 1.3 kilometers, making it the longest. To enhance safety and durability, ballastless tracks have been laid inside all tunnels.

Given the region’s vulnerability to landslides and heavy monsoons, advanced protective measures have been implemented to safeguard the railway line. Nearly 46 per cent of the track runs through open stretches, often carved out of deep cuttings up to 65 meters, further highlighting the project’s engineering challenges.

Beyond its technical marvels, the railway line is poised to transform Mizoram’s connectivity. By enabling direct rail access to Aizawl, it will significantly reduce reliance on road transport, lower logistics costs, and improve the flow of goods and passengers. The project is expected to stimulate local industries, open up new markets for agricultural produce, and create substantial employment opportunities.

The Bairabi–Sairang line also carries strategic importance, strengthening national integration in this border state. As part of its broader vision to boost regional tourism, IRCTC signed a two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Mizoram government in August 2025. Under this partnership, a special tourist train—Discover NE Beyond Guwahati—will include Aizawl as a prime destination, highlighting Mizoram’s cultural and scenic offerings.

Once fully operational, the Bairabi–Sairang Railway Line will not only redefine mobility in Mizoram but also stand as a landmark of connectivity and development in Northeast India.