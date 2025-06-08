Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) for Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR), Sumeet Singhal, began the final safety inspection of the newly constructed Bairabi–Sairang broad gauge railway line, starting with the Hortoki–Sairang section.

According to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NFR, the CRS inspection, which commenced on June 6, is expected to continue over a five-day period, covering critical segments of the 51.38-km stretch between Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang, and Sairang–Sihhmui railway stations.

This follows the successful inspection and certification of the Bairabi–Hortoki section (16.72 km), which was completed by Singhal in July 2024 and certified in August.

As per railway norms, the CRS operates independently under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, functioning without interference from the Ministry of Railways. This ensures impartiality and adherence to strict safety protocols during inspections.

“All station buildings along the new alignment – including the terminus at Sairang-Sihhmui, located near Mizoram’s capital, Aizawl – have been fully constructed and are now ready for operations. Subject to safety clearance by the CRS, the line could be officially opened for passenger and freight services later this month,” said Sharma.

In a preparatory step ahead of the 110 kmph speed trial, NFR officials successfully conducted trial runs for a cargo train between Hortoki and Sairang-Sihhmui stations on Wednesday, achieving speeds of 35 kmph and 50 kmph.

The Bairabi–Sairang railway project is a strategic infrastructure initiative under the Government of India’s Act East Policy, designed to boost economic integration and connectivity in the Northeast. The line includes four stations and features an array of complex engineering components, including 32 tunnels, 55 major bridges, and 89 minor bridges. Of particular note is Pier P-4, which stands at 104 metres, making it taller than Delhi’s Qutub Minar.

So far, the project has consumed ₹7,714 crore out of the total allocated ₹8,215 crore, and is reported to be in the final stages of completion. Barring any technical delays, the railway is expected to be fully operational by the end of June or by July at the latest.

In parallel, the Ministry of Railways is actively exploring further extension of the railway line to the India–Myanmar border, according to K. Vanlalvena, the lone Rajya Sabha MP from Mizoram.

“Preliminary surveys are currently underway to extend the line from Sairang to Zochachhuah, on the Mizoram–Myanmar border. Once completed, this extension could potentially open up new corridors for cross-border trade and boost regional economic integration,” said Vanlalvena on Friday.

He further mentioned that three companies have been commissioned for the survey work, although not all have completed their assessments yet.

If all goes as planned, the Bairabi–Sairang railway is expected to be inaugurated by July-end, marking a major milestone in the development of railway infrastructure in Mizoram.