A female bear, accompanied by its cub, attacked two young boys in Hmunpui village, Mamit District, Mizoram, leaving them with severe injuries on Saturday, January 25 afternoon.



According to local resident Jerry Muantea, the victims, Vanlalpianruala (12) and Deny Zothanpuia (13), were foraging for vegetables in a forest located about 8 kilometers from their village when the attack occurred.



The boys sustained critical injuries, with both suffering severe wounds to their heads. One of them is reportedly experiencing heavy bleeding from an eye, raising concerns about potential damage to his vision.



The injured boys are currently being transported to Aizawl Civil Hospital for treatment. Further updates on their condition are awaited as the community remains in shock over the tragic event.





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