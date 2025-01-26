A terrifying bear attack on two boys in Mizoram's Hmunpui village has left one critically injured and the other recovering after hospital treatment. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when a sow, accompanied by her cub, attacked the children as they foraged for vegetables in a forest 8 kilometers from their village in Mamit District.

Deny Zothanpuia, 13, was fortunate to escape with relatively minor injuries. After receiving wound dressing and a tetanus injection, he was discharged from the hospital. However, medical professionals have prescribed him medication for further care.



While, Vanlalpianruala, 12, sustained severe injuries during the attack, including deep lacerations to his head, ears, abdomen, and eyelids. The boy received 25 stitches, and an ophthalmologist confirmed that his eyes narrowly escaped serious damage from the bear’s claws. Vanlalpianruala also suffered a broken nose, which may require future surgery. He has been admitted to the surgery department of the Civil Hospital in Aizawl for ongoing treatment.



Jerry Muantea, a local from Hmunpui, confirmed that the boys had been foraging in the forest when they were attacked by the sow and her cub. The boys’ injuries are a reminder of the potential dangers in the region's wildlife areas.