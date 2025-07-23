Mizoram University zoologists discover two new gecko species in north India

A professor from the Zoology department of Mizoram University (MZU), along with his research scholar and co-researchers, discovered two new species of bent-toed geckos (Cyrtodactylus) in the northern Indian states of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

Professor H T Lalremsanga, who led the study, said the species were identified following a detailed analysis of their DNA and morphological characteristics during expeditions in the forested regions of both states. The species have been named Cyrtodactylus himachalensis and Cyrtodactylus shivalikensis, after their regions of origin.

The research findings were published in the international scientific megajournal Zootaxa on July 22.

According to Lalremsanga, the genus Cyrtodactylus now includes around 520 known species globally, with 52 recorded in India. The newly discovered geckos are nocturnal creatures that dwell deep in undisturbed forest habitats, making their detection particularly challenging.

“These discoveries are the result of intensive and extensive field research, and there is still much to learn about the ecology and behavior of these elusive species,” the professor added.

This breakthrough not only enhances India’s documented reptilian biodiversity but also underscores the importance of conservation and continued exploration in the fragile Himalayan ecosystems.