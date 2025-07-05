Protest erupts in Mizoram's Champhai over bail for murder accused amid chargesheet delay

Residents of Bethel Veng in Mizoram’s Champhai town, on July 4, staged a demonstration outside the Champhai police station, expressing anger over the reported release on bail of nine individuals accused in a youth’s murder case.

Led by members of the Young Mizo Association (YMA), the demonstrators accused the police of negligence, claiming that the failure to file a chargesheet within the legally prescribed 90-day period had allowed the accused to secure bail.

The victim, identified as Pausianmuanga (28), was allegedly killed during a group fight on March 29 after falling from a pavilion at a football ground in Champhai.

He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

"The inaction of police is an insult to the people. We believe the case in-charge officer is not taking proactive measures because the victim belonged to a poor family," a demonstrator, who participated in the protest, alleged.

Police had arrested nine people in connection with the death of Pausianmuanga.

Lalruatthara, one of the accused, surrendered at Champhai police station on March 29, police said.