Better food processing can boost returns for Mizoram's organic produce: Union minister

Better food-processing facilities can help Mizoram's organic fruits and vegetables reach markets across India and abroad, fetching higher returns for local producers, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse said.

Addressing a meeting of district officials and sports associations during her visit to Saitual district on Tuesday, Khadse highlighted the potential of Mizoram's organic produce and stressed the need to strengthen processing and market linkages.

“Better food-processing facilities could help vegetables and fruits grown locally reach markets in other states and abroad at higher returns,” Khadse said.

She also urged district officials to take greater initiative to accelerate development and ensure that people derive maximum benefits from various Central government schemes, according to an official statement.

Focus on sports, drug abuse

Khadse also stressed the need to strengthen sports infrastructure in Mizoram and improve opportunities for young athletes.

Expressing concern over drug trafficking and abuse, she called for greater participation of young people in efforts to tackle the menace through the government's Mera Yuva Bharat programme.

During the meeting, Saitual Deputy Commissioner Srinivas Sadi made a detailed presentation on development activities being undertaken in the district.

Khadse is scheduled to interact with government officials in Kolasib district through video conferencing from Saitual on September 15 before proceeding to Aizawl.