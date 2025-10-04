Biometric enrollment of Myanmar nationals in Mizoram reaches 37 per cent

The Mizoram Home Department has reported that biometric enrollment of Myanmar nationals residing in the state has reached 37.40 per cent, covering 11,693 individuals out of the total 31,265 currently sheltered in Mizoram.

According to official figures, the registered population includes 3,319 males, 3,584 females, and 4,790 minors under the age of 18. The enrollment drive, which commenced in July, has made steady progress in districts with smaller migrant populations but has faced slower advancement in Champhai, Siaha, and Lawngtlai—areas that host the highest concentration of Myanmar nationals.

“Biometric enrollment is nothing to fear. However, those who refuse to participate will be regarded as illegal migrants and may face deportation,” an official stated, emphasizing the government’s position on ensuring lawful identification.

The process, however, has encountered several logistical challenges. Poor internet connectivity, continuous cross-border inflow, and frequent return migration have disrupted data consistency and slowed the overall pace of enrollment. Additionally, while many Myanmar nationals live in designated relief camps, others are scattered across rented accommodations, requiring extensive field outreach by enrollment teams.

It is worth recalling that the Centre had earlier instructed the Mizoram government to carry out biometric registration of Myanmar nationals. Initially, the state government resisted the directive, citing concerns that collected data might be shared with the Myanmar authorities via embassy channels. The Union Government later resolved the issue by approving enrollment through the Foreigners Identification Portal (FIP), ensuring that the process could proceed securely and independently.