BJP central leadership taking Mizoram 2028 polls very seriously: Karad

Newly appointed BJP Mizoram in-charge Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad on October 5 said the party's central leadership is taking the 2028 Assembly elections in the state “very seriously”, signalling an intensified organisational push ahead of the polls.

Karad, a former Union Minister of State for Finance, was recently appointed to oversee the BJP's affairs in Mizoram as part of efforts to strengthen the party's organisation ahead of the 2028 elections. He has also been assigned as the BJP's Northeast co-coordinator.

Speaking at a press conference in Aizawl, Karad said his appointment reflected the seriousness with which the party's central leadership was approaching the electoral battle in Mizoram.

“The central BJP leadership is taking the upcoming General Elections in Mizoram very seriously. My appointment as the state in-charge reflects the seriousness with which the party is approaching the electoral battle in the state,” he said.

Karad said he would visit Mizoram regularly and work towards strengthening the BJP organisation at the grassroots level.

He said the BJP was committed to good governance, development and peace in Mizoram, while highlighting infrastructure and development projects undertaken by the Centre, including the Bairabi-Sairang railway line, road and energy projects, Eklavya Model Residential Schools and rural housing schemes.

The 51.38-km Bairabi-Sairang railway line, inaugurated in September 2025, connected the Sairang area near Aizawl to the national railway network. The project was built at a cost of more than Rs 8,000 crore.

Karad also highlighted projects in railways, roads, energy, sports and social infrastructure launched or inaugurated during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mizoram in September 2025.

“The Modi government has not merely promised connectivity to Mizoram, but has delivered it. The first railway to the capital region is a historic milestone and a symbol of a new Mizoram that is connected, confident and economically integrated with the rest of India,” he said.

On speculation about the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) joining the NDA, Karad said there had been no formal discussion on the issue and that any decision would be taken by the BJP's central leadership.

Karad also expressed confidence about the BJP's prospects in the 2028 elections, saying the party wants to strengthen its presence across Mizoram and work at the grassroots level.

The BJP currently has two MLAs in the 40-member Mizoram Assembly, both representing constituencies in Siaha district.

Earlier, Karad had said the BJP's objective was to form the government in Mizoram after the 2028 Assembly elections and called on party workers to work collectively towards that goal.