BJP eyes maiden government in Mizoram, targets 2028 Assembly polls

The BJP's Mizoram unit president K Beichhua on August 28 said the party would emerge as the “brightest alternative” for voters and form its first government in the state in the 2028 Assembly elections.

Mizoram is currently governed by the Zoram People's Movement, which came to power in the 2023 Assembly polls.

Addressing a party programme in Aizawl, Beichhua said the BJP's central leadership was committed to helping the state unit expand its organisational base and ensure that Mizoram benefits from development initiatives of the Centre.

He said the Mizoram unit had recently attended a national-level meeting in New Delhi chaired by newly appointed BJP president Nitin Nabin, where issues concerning the state were discussed with the central leadership.

Beichhua said the central leadership had also appreciated the activity report submitted by the state unit on his first year as president, attributing the recognition to the unity and cooperation of party workers.

“The central leadership will help us so that the BJP can form a government in Mizoram in 2028 and ensure that genuine development reaches the people from the Centre without burdening them,” he said.

Claiming that the BJP had strong prospects of forming governments both at the Centre and in Mizoram, Beichhua appealed to young people to join the party and participate actively in politics.

Referring to recent developments led by Gen Z at the national level, he said Nabin and his team were working towards organisational and political reforms while creating greater opportunities for young people.

Beichhua claimed the BJP was gaining support among the youth and said young Mizoram residents seeking better employment and development opportunities should consider joining the party.

He also attacked the ruling ZPM, saying people had been assessing its performance for nearly three years but had not witnessed the changes they had expected.

“If things continue in this manner, it will be difficult to have much confidence in the government's performance,” he claimed.

Beichhua also criticised the Congress and the Mizo National Front, saying the Congress had already been tested by voters and the Mizo National Front had failed to regain public confidence.

“The BJP is the brightest alternative for Mizoram's development. The NDA government is currently in power at the Centre and is expected to return to power in the next Lok Sabha polls. Mizoram must therefore be aligned with the Centre so that the state can achieve comprehensive development,” he said.

He urged the people of Mizoram to support the BJP in the 2028 Assembly elections, saying closer alignment with the Centre would help accelerate development in the state.