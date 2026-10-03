BJP eyes Mizoram government in 2028, says new state in-charge Bhagwat Karad

The BJP has set its sights on forming the government in Mizoram after the 2028 Assembly elections, newly appointed state in-charge and former Union minister Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad said on October 3.

Addressing a reception organised at the BJP office in Aizawl, Karad said his immediate focus would be on strengthening the party's organisation across the state and addressing issues faced by its workers at different levels.

“I have come here to strengthen the BJP in Mizoram and work to ensure development in the state,” Karad said.

He said the party's objective was to form the government in Mizoram and work for the people while addressing their grievances.

Karad said there was close coordination between the BJP's state and central units and that issues raised by workers at the grassroots level were also a concern for the party's central leadership.

He called upon BJP workers to work collectively towards the 2028 Assembly elections.

Recalling his earlier visits to Mizoram as Union Minister of State for Finance, Karad said he had visited Mamit district as part of the Centre's focus on Aspirational Districts in the Northeast.

Later, Karad attended a programme organised under the BJP's Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, where gifts were distributed to the Thutak Nunpuitute Team (TNT), a privately run orphanage and rehabilitation centre at Zuangtui on the outskirts of Aizawl.

The BJP currently has two MLAs in the 40-member Mizoram Assembly, both representing constituencies in Siaha district in the southern part of the state.

Karad's appointment as Mizoram BJP in-charge comes as the party begins preparations for the 2028 Assembly elections, with the state unit focusing on expanding its organisational presence across Mizoram.