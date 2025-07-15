BJP MLA slams ZPM for issue-based support to NDA, blames it for Mizoram's financial woes

BJP legislator K Hrahmo sharply criticised the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) in Mizoram for offering only issue-based support to the NDA government at the Centre instead of joining it formally, claiming that this political stance has worsened the state's financial condition.

Speaking at the BJP's weekly political session in Aizawl, Hrahmo said, “When the BJP and its allies were forming the government at the Centre, Mizoram was also invited to be part of it. But our current state government, the ZPM, merely extended issue-based support.”

According to the BJP MLA, this decision denied Mizoram the benefits of stronger national support, including the opportunity to secure a Union ministerial berth for the Christian-majority state. “Had the ZPM joined the NDA, Mizoram could have avoided its present hardships and benefited from people-centric policies and support for Christians and missionaries,” he said.

Hrahmo questioned the effectiveness of ZPM's approach, stating, “The state claims to support the Centre on issues. But does the Centre support Mizoram in return?”



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Despite the BJP’s perceived unpopularity in Mizoram, Hrahmo noted a shift in public sentiment, citing that 228 residents of Aizawl city joined the party on Monday. “People are no longer afraid to join us,” he remarked.

He also backed the proposal to raise the MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) fund from ₹1.5 crore to ₹5 crore, stressing the need for strict monitoring to ensure the funds are used for the welfare of entire constituencies rather than benefiting select individuals.

Former Manipur chief secretary P.C. Lawmkunga, who also spoke at the event, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and asserted that India is on track to become one of the two most developed nations by 2047. “Mizoram is already witnessing the impact through improved highways and new railway links,” he said.

However, Lawmkunga warned that poor planning and delays in submitting utilisation certificates are hindering the state's ability to capitalise on Central funding. “Those who ridicule or oppose these changes fail to see how essential it is for us to mentally prepare for the transformation,” he added.