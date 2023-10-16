Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is on a two day-visit to the poll-bound state of Mizoram slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party and alleged that the government has attacked the idea of Manipur and split the state into two.

Rahul Gandhi who was speaking at a rally in Mizoram on Monday, attacked the ruling government of carrying out violence across the country.

Taking out his barrage of words against the BJP, the Congress leader stated that the government has spread violence across the state country and destroyed the idea of Manipur and that it is no more a state but two states.

Hitting out at PM Modi for not paying attention to what is happening in Manipur but more interested in what is happening in Israel, Rahul Gandhi said, "They attack different communities, different religion, they spread violence in the country. They spread arrogance, lack of understanding, and this is completely against the idea of INDIA. Because the idea of India we believe is the one that respects everybody, protects everybody. Some months ago I went to Manipur and I couldn't believe what I saw. The idea of Manipur has been destroyed by the BJP. it is no longer a state, it is now two states. People have been murdered, women have been molested, babies killed but the PM does not find it important to travel to the state. It is amazing to me that the PM and the government is so interested in what is happening in Israel but not interested in Manipur"

"An old connection with the people of Mizoram. remember when the peace accord was signed a new era begun in Mizoram. We transitioned from a violent Mizoram to a peaceful Mizoram. The older generation knows the violence and hatred spread in the state. Few months ago I travelled through Kanyakumari to Kashmir and covered 4,000 kms. today we walked 2 kms. But the message I wanted to give is the same. The idea of Bharat Jodo, One India, that respects one other, that is tolerant, that learns from other ideas, religion, and that loves itself as a whole is under attack by the BJP", added Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi further slammed the government for not paying attention to the problems of the minority groups, the tribals of the country, but more interested in playing politics of appeasement. "Nobody is talking about the misery, the pain what is happening in Manipur. It is something to be ashamed that the leader of the union has not travelled to the violence hit state of Manipur. You can see the same problem in smaller form in other parts of state. People from the minority groups, tribals, dalits, feeling uncomfortable. There is an oppression going on India. Idea of India is under attack".

"We are fighting an election here and I would like you to consider what the government has done in the last five years. Drugs are spreading rampantly across the future generation. 250 young lives have been extinguished because of this. And while the BJP attacks your culture, tradition, religion, the MNF supports BJP in Delhi. Over the last 5 years, the MNF government has created only 2000 jobs in the state. The infrastructure is in shambles and the they are destroying the economic condition of the state", added Gandhi in his speech.

Also read: Mizoram: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in poll-bound state, takes out padayatra to Raj Bhawan