BJP-ZPM alliance retains control of Chakma council as Nirupam Chakma wins trust vote

The BJP-Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) alliance retained power in Mizoram's Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) on July 9 after newly sworn-in Chief Executive Member (CEM) Nirupam Chakma comfortably won a floor test with the support of 18 members in the 20-member council.

The confidence motion, conducted under the chairmanship of Deputy Chairman Sundor Muni Chakma, was passed with 18 votes in favour. The lone Mizo National Front (MNF) member, Rasik Mohan Chakma, remained absent during the proceedings.

Nirupam Chakma was sworn in as the Chief Executive Member on Wednesday after being appointed by the Governor of Mizoram following his election as leader of the Chakma Democratic Alliance Legislature Party, a coalition of the BJP and the ZPM. The Governor had directed him to prove his majority within seven days.

The CADC currently comprises 20 elected members, including 10 from the BJP, nine from the ZPM and one from the MNF, giving the ruling alliance a comfortable majority.

Addressing the council after the floor test, Nirupam Chakma thanked the members for their confidence in his leadership and expressed gratitude to the Governor for facilitating the restoration of an elected government after nearly a year of Governor's Rule.

He said the remaining members of the executive committee would soon be inducted to ensure the smooth functioning of the council in accordance with the provisions of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Outlining his government's priorities, Chakma said the coalition would focus on improving road connectivity, upgrading school infrastructure, expanding access to safe drinking water and strengthening healthcare services across the council area. He also identified youth employment and skill development as key areas while stressing the need for close coordination with both the Mizoram government and the Centre to accelerate development.

He expressed confidence that the council would contribute to the national vision of a "Viksit Bharat".

Governor's Rule in the CADC formally ended with Chakma's swearing-in on Wednesday. The council had remained under Governor's Rule from July 7, 2025, to July 7, 2026, following prolonged political instability marked by frequent changes in leadership.

The Chakma Autonomous District Council administers parts of Lawngtlai district in southern Mizoram under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.