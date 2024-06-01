Rescue teams have recovered the body of a woman from the Tlawng river in Mizoram's Kolasib district on May 31, suspected to be another victim of the devastating landslides that have ravaged the state in recent days.

According to Aizawl's Superintendent of Police Rahool Alwal, the discovery was made near Hortoki village, raising fears that the deceased could have been among those reported missing after a massive landslide struck the state capital earlier this week.

The relentless search for six individuals still unaccounted for in the wake of the calamity continues unabated in the Melthum area on the southern outskirts of Aizawl.

The toll from the catastrophic landslides now stands at 28, with 20 of the victims being local residents and the remaining eight hailing from the neighbouring states of Jharkhand and Assam, officials confirmed.

The Aizawl district administration has issued an urgent advisory, urging all families residing in the vicinity of the Hlimen landslide site to evacuate immediately and seek refuge in safer locations.