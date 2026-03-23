“Bought to help, not profit”: Mizoram CM hits back at Congress over land row

Lalduhoma on March 23 rejected allegations by the Indian National Congress regarding his purchase of land in Serchhip constituency, asserting that the acquisitions were made to assist financially distressed individuals rather than for personal gain.

Speaking at a function of the Zoram People's Movement in Aizawl, where candidates for the upcoming Aizawl Municipal Corporation elections were announced, the Chief Minister said the land transactions were carried out in response to requests from local residents facing financial hardship.

“I have been elected from Serchhip three times. I did not buy land out of personal need or desire, but because people in distress approached me to purchase their farms so they could overcome financial difficulties,” Lalduhoma said.

He maintained that the purchases were made well before the election cycle and were intended as a form of support to constituents. Drawing comparisons, he noted that similar land ownership by former legislators in the area should not automatically be viewed as controversial, suggesting such actions could also have been aimed at helping people in need.

The Chief Minister further stated that he would refrain from engaging in personal attacks, emphasising his belief in restraint and justice. He also highlighted the achievements of his government, claiming that the ZPM administration has delivered results despite criticism from opposition parties.

The controversy arose after Mizoram Youth Congress president Laltawriliana alleged that Lalduhoma had acquired large tracts of land near Vantawng Falls and in the Kanghmun South area of Serchhip district. According to the आरोप, the purchases included 25 to 30 acres near the popular tourist site in early 2024, as well as additional parcels in Kanghmun South.

The Congress leader further claimed that the land near Vantawng Falls could benefit from a proposed ₹34.50 crore ropeway project, while the Kanghmun South land falls within the ambit of the proposed Thenzawl Peace City project.

The allegations have added a political dimension to the issue ahead of local body elections, with both sides trading charges over intent and transparency in land dealings.