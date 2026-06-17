BSF jawans sentenced to 42 years rigorous imprisonment for gang rape and acid attack in Mizoram

Nearly nine years after a horrific crime shook Mizoram, a court in Aizawl on June 16 sentenced two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel to a total of 42 years of rigorous imprisonment for gang raping a woman and attacking her with acid in Mamit district in 2017.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Sylvie Zomuanpuii Ralte pronounced the quantum of punishment after convicting the two accused, Nilanjan Das and Dinesh Kumar, on June 12 under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The court, however, acquitted them of the charge of murdering the victim's companion, citing insufficient evidence.

According to the judgment, both convicts were awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for gang rape, 10 years for rape causing grievous bodily harm, and 12 years for the acid attack. The sentences will run consecutively, resulting in a total imprisonment term of 42 years.

In addition, the court imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 each on the convicts under the three counts. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional two months of imprisonment for each count.

The incident occurred on July 16, 2017, near the Gaskata river in Silsuri West village of Mamit district along the Mizoram-Bangladesh border. The survivor and her companion, identified as Rangobi, had gone into a forested area to collect crabs and wild vegetables when they encountered the accused, who were then posted at a BSF camp in the area.

During the trial, the survivor testified that the two men forcibly took her to a nearby betel nut plantation, where they sexually assaulted her. After the assault, they allegedly poured a corrosive substance on her face, leaving her with severe burns, permanent facial disfigurement and the loss of vision in one eye.

Police registered a case at Marpara Police Station on July 18, 2017, based on a complaint lodged by the victim's brother. Investigators later recovered forensic evidence from the survivor's clothing and from the remains of Rangobi, who was found dead near the crime scene several days after the incident.

Laboratory examinations confirmed the presence of a corrosive substance linked to the acid attack. The survivor also identified both accused during a Test Identification Parade conducted before a Judicial Magistrate on September 5, 2017.

The prosecution examined 18 witnesses during the trial, including medical experts, investigating officers and local residents. The court placed significant reliance on the survivor's testimony, describing it as consistent, credible and trustworthy. The medical and forensic evidence further strengthened the prosecution's case.

However, while post-mortem and forensic reports indicated that Rangobi had been murdered, the court ruled that the prosecution failed to establish beyond reasonable doubt that the two accused were responsible for her death. Judge Ralte observed that there was no complete chain of circumstantial evidence linking the accused to the homicide and consequently acquitted them of the murder charge.

The judgment marks the culmination of a long legal battle and is being viewed as a significant step towards justice for the survivor, who endured life-altering injuries as a result of the brutal assault.

The case had drawn widespread attention in Mizoram and beyond due to the severity of the crime and the involvement of security personnel entrusted with safeguarding the country's borders.