CADC Chief meets Mizoram CM, discusses development roadmap and funding requirements

The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), Dg. Nirupam Chakma, on Tuesday met Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma in Aizawl and discussed a range of development proposals along with the Council's financial constraints, including a ₹63 crore shortfall that has delayed salary and pension payments.

During the meeting, the CEM sought the State Government's support for implementing the CADC development plan that had earlier been submitted to the Governor of Mizoram. In response, the Chief Minister advised the Council to prepare separate concept notes and Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for each component of the plan and submit them through the prescribed channels for consideration.

The CEM also requested financial assistance under the SASCI scheme for completing the new CADC Secretariat building. The project, which was initiated under the 13th Finance Commission Award, has remained incomplete for the past 12 years after the final instalment of funds lapsed. The Chief Minister advised the Council to prepare a detailed estimate for the remaining work and submit it to the concerned department.

In addition, the Council sought funds for furnishing a students' hostel constructed in Aizawl to enable its early commissioning. The CEM also requested the inclusion of two school infrastructure projects and a fish pond development project in the State Government's priority list, noting that the proposals were already under consideration.

The meeting also focused on the financial condition of the CADC. The CEM informed the Chief Minister that the Council had recorded a financial shortfall of ₹63 crore during the 2025–26 financial year, resulting in the non-payment of salaries and pensions to employees and pensioners for four-and-a-half months.

Seeking immediate intervention, the CEM urged the State Government to provide additional financial assistance to enable the Council to clear the pending salary and pension dues and address its ongoing fiscal challenges.