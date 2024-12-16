Mohan Chakma, an elected Member of District Council (MDC) and leader of the ZPM legislature party (CADC), on Monday, December 16 submitted a letter to Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati for the post of the Chief Executive Member(CEM).

Chakma has been elected from 20-Parva MDC Constituency of the Chakma Autonomous District Council.

In the letter to the Hon’ble Governor, Chakma stated that Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) now has majority in the Chakma Autonomous District Council with 10 MDCs; and as per rule 22(2) (Constitution, Conduct and Business etc.) Rules, 2002, and the single largest legislature party in the 20 Members Council, has requested for appointment as Chief Executive Member(CEM) of the 11th Chakma Autonomous District Council.

It is worth mentioning that the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) party now holds majority in the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) after five members from the Mizo National Front joined the party last Wednesday.

Also read: Mizoram: Molin Kumar Chakma takes charge as vice-chairman of CADC planning board

On December 11, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) Rasik Mohan Chakma of the Mizo National Front was ousted in a no-confidence move during the session in the council.

Mizo National Front (MNF), which formed the 11th CADC by bagging 10 seats in the May 9, 2023 election now has only one member - Rasik Mohan Chakma.

Currently, the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) has 10 Zoram People’s Movement MDCs, 9 BJP MDCs and one Mizo National Front MDCs.