Mizoram: Captain Sailo awarded Kirti Chakra for exceptional bravery

Captain Lalrinawma Sailo of 4 PARA (Special Forces) has been awarded the Kirti Chakra, India’s second-highest peacetime gallantry honour, in recognition of his exceptional courage during high-risk operations.

A native of Chanmari, Aizawl, Captain Sailo is an alumnus of the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), the National Defence Academy (NDA), and the Indian Military Academy (IMA). He is only the second Mizo to receive the award, following Subedar Chalhnuna of the Assam Rifles.

While the details of his operation remain classified, the honour underscores his extraordinary bravery.

This year, the President approved 127 gallantry awards and 40 distinguished service awards. Captain Sailo is among just four Kirti Chakra recipients in 2025, alongside Lt. Shashank Tiwari, Lance Naik Meenatchi Sundaram A, and Sepoy Janjal Pravin Prabhakar.