A man from Aizawl, Mizoram, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor and uploading a video of the act online.

The agency had tracked the activities of Lalrampana using cyber intelligence, forensic tools and international co-operation mechanisms. After registering the case on May 30, the CBI pin-pointed his location and raided his premises on June 4 during which incriminated digital devices were seized.

The CBI alleged that the accused was creating, collecting, storing and uploading Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), in violation of laws.

"Subsequent forensic analysis uncovered a substantial volume of CSAM in the form of images and videos. These materials were corroborated with data from Interpol's International Child Sexual Exploitation (ICSE) database as well as Cyber Tipline Reports (CTRs) generated by Google and shared with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Home Affairs," a CBI Spokesperson said.

The CBI conducted a forensic analysis of digital content retrieved from the digital devices seized from his premises which revealed that a child had been sexually assaulted by the accused in Aizawl, the official said.

The probe has so far showed that accused had threatened and exploited the child for the creation of CSAM.

"This case was detected suo motu by the CBI, as neither the victim nor the family had reported the incidents to any law enforcement agency prior to CBI’s intervention," the statement said.