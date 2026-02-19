Centre allocates Rs 491 crore for Tripura–Mizoram gas pipeline project

The Centre has allocated Rs 491 crore for the implementation of the Tripura–Mizoram natural gas pipeline project, Mizoram Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister B. Lalchhanzova informed the state Assembly on Thursday.

Replying to a query from opposition BJP member Dr K. Beichhua, the minister said the allocation forms part of a larger Rs 9,265 crore outlay earmarked for the North East Natural Gas Pipeline Grid. Of this, Rs 491 crore has been specifically sanctioned for the 119.5-km stretch connecting Panisagar in Tripura to Aizawl.

The project is being executed by Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited (IGGL), and officials stated that it has achieved a significant milestone, with 45 per cent of the physical work completed so far. Welding work has reached 52 per cent, while pipe lowering stands at 40 per cent.

The pipeline originates from the Panisagar receiving terminal in Tripura and traverses several Mizoram villages, including Kanhmun, Zawlnuam, Kawrtah, Tuidam and Darlak, before reaching Mamit. From there, it proceeds towards Lengte and culminates at the proposed Sihhmui receiving terminal, approximately 21 km from Aizawl.

Officials indicated that the entire 119.5-km stretch is expected to be completed by December 2027.

Once the primary pipeline installation up to Sihhmui is finished, the Tripura Natural Gas Company Limited (TNGCL) will spearhead the local distribution network for Aizawl residents.

Lalchhanzova said that the laying of pipes for internal distribution within the capital has not yet commenced, as TNGCL must first secure all necessary land and site clearances.

He added that Mizoram is on track to transition to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) by early 2028. Following IGGL’s completion of the main pipeline, TNGCL will begin providing PNG connections in Aizawl and Mamit, extending gas services to residents of the state.