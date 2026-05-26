Centre announces initiatives to boost Mizoram’s cooperative dairy sector

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh has announced a series of initiatives aimed at strengthening Mizoram’s cooperative dairy sector, while stressing the need to increase milk production in the state to meet local demand.

During his visit to the Mizoram Milk Producers' Cooperative Union Limited (MULCO) dairy at Thuampui in Aizawl on Monday, May 25, Singh said Mizoram should not lag behind other northeastern states in dairy development and called on farmers and officials to work with renewed commitment.

The minister announced that the Centre has revised the funding pattern for dairy development projects from 75:25 to 90:10, significantly reducing the financial burden on the state government and helping speed up developmental activities.

He said the Centre would continue upgrading milk processing plants and village-level milk procurement systems across the state.

In collaboration with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), quality cattle breeds through artificial insemination and improved cattle feed would be made more accessible to farmers, Singh said.

He also announced plans to expand the marketing of MULCO products manufactured within Mizoram, including paneer, rasmalai and ghee, in Aizawl and nearby markets.

During the visit, Singh inaugurated a Mizo café and an FPO office-cum-sales outlet at the MULCO dairy premises. He also inspected the dairy processing plant, where NDDB officials briefed him on plans to upgrade the existing 20 TLPD milk processing facility.

The Union minister said the Centre remained committed to supporting the development of the Northeast, but noted that the success of these initiatives would depend on the dedication of state governments and farmers.

Several products and initiatives were also launched during the programme, including MULCO cow ghee, baled silage, type-II cattle feed, dewormers and mineral mixture products, officials said.

The event was attended by Union Minister of State George Kurian, Union Minister of State S. P. Singh Baghel, Mizoram Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister C. Lalsawivunga, Cooperation Minister P. C. Vanlalruata and Fisheries Minister Lalthansanga, along with senior government officials, NDDB representatives, MULCO officials, cooperative members and farmers.