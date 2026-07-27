Centre approves Rs 120 crore health infrastructure boost for Mizoram

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on July 27 announced that the state will receive Rs 120 crore from the Centre to strengthen its healthcare infrastructure under the Financial Assistance to States/UTs for Public Health Infrastructure (FASPHI) scheme.

The chief minister made the announcement during a visit to the state's lone Zoram Medical College and Hospital (ZMC&H) at Falkawn near Aizawl.

The FASPHI scheme, with a national outlay of Rs 4,200 crore for the 2026–27 financial year, rewards states based on improvements in key health indicators, including the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR), Maternal Mortality Ratio, Tuberculosis Mortality Rate, and the number of health facilities certified under the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS).

Lalduhoma said Mizoram qualified for incentives under two performance indicators—reduction in the Infant Mortality Rate and improvement in NQAS-certified health facilities.

The state received Rs 20 crore after reducing its Infant Mortality Rate from 13 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2023 to 12 in 2024. It also secured the maximum incentive of ₹100 crore for recording a 21.07 per cent increase in NQAS-certified health facilities between 2024-25 and 2025-26.

The chief minister said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has approved the state's Rs 120-crore project proposal and is expected to forward it to the Ministry of Finance by the end of July for the release of funds.

According to Lalduhoma, the approved projects include the upgradation of four Community Health Centres at Sakawrdai (Aizawl district), Kawrthah (Mamit), West Phaileng (Mamit) and Bungtlang South (Lunglei) into First Referral Units (FRUs) at a cost of Rs 83.57 crore.

The package also includes the establishment of infectious disease wards at Lunglei District Hospital, Lawngtlai District Hospital and Kulikawn Sub-District Hospital, with the latter also receiving a Tuberculosis Treatment Unit, at a combined cost of Rs 14.03 crore.

Additionally, Rs 22.39 crore will be spent on procuring advanced equipment to strengthen tuberculosis diagnosis and improve maternal and child healthcare services across the state.

Lalduhoma described the performance-based incentives as recognition of Mizoram's progress in implementing public health initiatives. He thanked Health Minister Lalrinpuii and officials of the Health and Family Welfare Department for their efforts in improving health outcomes and expanding quality-certified healthcare facilities.

During his visit, the chief minister also reviewed the infrastructure and functioning of Zoram Medical College and Hospital, the state's largest healthcare institution with 519 beds.

