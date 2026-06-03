Centre assures support for development of Mizoram's media and film industry

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan on June 2 assured the Mizoram government of the Centre's support in strengthening the state's media, film and digital infrastructure sectors during his two-day visit to the northeastern state.

Murugan, who also holds the Parliamentary Affairs portfolio, arrived in Aizawl on Tuesday and held discussions with Mizoram Information and Public Relations Minister B. Lalchhanzova shortly after landing at Lengpui Airport.

According to official sources, the meeting focused on strategies to promote Mizoram's growing media and creative economy and explored avenues for expanding digital infrastructure and film-related initiatives in the state.

During the discussions, Lalchhanzova presented a series of proposals aimed at transforming Mizoram into a hub for digital content creation and creative industries.

One of the key proposals was the establishment of Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) content creator laboratories in 200 schools and 20 colleges across the state. The initiative seeks to equip young people with digital content creation skills, encourage innovation and foster entrepreneurship in emerging creative sectors.

The state government also requested support for specialised training and capacity-building programmes for Mizo filmmakers through premier institutions such as the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). The proposal aims to enhance technical expertise and improve opportunities for local filmmakers to compete at national and international levels.

Another major demand raised during the meeting was the introduction of a dedicated scheme for the development and renovation of cinema halls as well as the construction of new theatre infrastructure across the Northeast. The state government argued that improved cinema infrastructure would help promote local-language films, preserve cultural heritage and generate employment opportunities.

Lalchhanzova also proposed expanding the Lemchan Film Festival, which was organised earlier this year, into a five-day event. The extension is expected to provide greater exposure to local talent, encourage networking among industry professionals and strengthen Mizoram's presence in the regional and national film landscape.

The state further sought financial assistance for media and development projects under the 10 per cent Gross Budgetary Support earmarked by the Centre for the northeastern region.

In addition, continued institutional support was requested to enable Mizo filmmakers to participate in major national and international film festivals, thereby increasing the visibility of Mizo cinema on global platforms.

Responding positively to the proposals, Murugan assured the state government that the Centre would actively work towards addressing the demands and supporting the growth of Mizoram's media and film sectors.

The Union minister also expressed interest in attending a film festival in Mizoram in the future, signalling the Centre's commitment to promoting the state's creative and cultural industries.

Following the meeting, Murugan proceeded to Kolasib district, where he is scheduled to review the implementation of various government projects and hold meetings with district officials during the remainder of his visit.

The discussions are being viewed as a significant step towards strengthening Mizoram's creative economy, enhancing digital capabilities and creating new opportunities for young professionals in the media and entertainment sectors.