Centre assures support for MSME technology centre in Mizoram

The Centre has assured Mizoram of support for setting up an MSME technology centre, a move aimed at boosting skill development, entrepreneurship and industrial growth in the state.

The assurance was given during a meeting between Mizoram's Labour, Employment, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar and Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Jitan Ram Manjhi in New Delhi on Thursday, according to an official statement issued on July 3.

The two leaders discussed the proposed technology centre, with Manjhi assuring that the Ministry of MSME would provide the necessary support once the state government completes the required proposals and formalities.

Highlighting the importance of the MSME sector in Mizoram, Hmar said most businesses in the state fall under the MSME category and provide employment to a large number of young people. He added that Mizoram has one of the country's highest proportions of working-age youth, making it well-positioned for greater investment in MSME-led development.

Hmar also noted that several MSME-related initiatives have been incorporated into the state's flagship Bana Kaih handholding scheme. Manjhi appreciated the state's efforts to promote youth development and reaffirmed the Centre's commitment to supporting MSME growth in Mizoram.

During his visit to New Delhi, Hmar also held a series of meetings with senior Union government officials to review tourism and sports projects in the state.

On Thursday, he met Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism Suman Billa to review ongoing tourism projects and discuss proposals for new initiatives. The discussions also focused on ways to encourage tourists to extend their stay and explore more destinations across Mizoram.

On Friday, Hmar, who also oversees the sports portfolio, met Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Minority Affairs Shyama Prasad Roy to assess the progress of sports infrastructure projects funded by the ministry. Both sides agreed to take immediate follow-up action wherever required.

He also held talks with Mugdha Sinha, chairperson of the India Tourism Development Corporation, on tourism development and capacity-building programmes for stakeholders in Mizoram.

Separately, Hmar met Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Vineel Krishna to discuss measures aimed at strengthening sports development in the state.