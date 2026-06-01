Centre extends tenure of Mizoram environmental clearance panels till December 2026

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has extended the tenure of Mizoram's key environmental regulatory bodies responsible for evaluating and granting environmental clearances (ECs) to projects at the state level.

According to a ministry notification issued on May 31, the tenure of the chairman and members of the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Mizoram, and the State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC), Mizoram, has been increased from three years to three years and six months.

The SEIAA is responsible for granting environmental clearances to projects, while the SEAC assists the authority by appraising and evaluating project proposals before clearance decisions are made.

"The central government considering it necessary and expedient, hereby extends the term of the chairman and members of the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority, Mizoram, and the term of the chairman and members of the State Level Expert Appraisal Committee, Mizoram, for a period up to December 12, 2026," the notification stated.

The ministry further clarified that the extension will remain in effect until the reconstitution of the SEIAA and SEAC, whichever occurs earlier.

The move is expected to ensure continuity in the environmental clearance process and avoid disruptions in the appraisal and approval of development projects in the state.