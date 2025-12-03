Centre releases over Rs 15 crore as XV FC grants for rural local bodies in Mizoram

The Union Government has released the first instalment of Rs15.20 crores during FY 2025-26 under the XV Finance Commission for Rural Local Bodies in Mizoram.



According to a report these funds relate to the financial year 2024–25. All eligible Village Councils, including those in the Autonomous District Council areas of the state are covered under this release.

"Government of India through Ministry of Panchayati Raj and Ministry of Jal Shakti (Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation) recommends release of XV-FC grants to States for Rural Local Bodies (RLBs), which are then released by Ministry of Finance. The allocated grants are recommended and released in 2 installments in a financial year", the report said.



It said that the Untied Grants will be utilized by RLBs for location-specific felt needs except for salaries and other establishment costs.