Centre sanctions Rs 97 crore to upgrade Sairang into world-class railway station

The Central Government has sanctioned Rs 97 crore for the comprehensive upgrade of Sairang railway station into a world-class facility, marking a major boost to rail infrastructure in Mizoram.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma informed the Assembly that the Ministry of Railways has formally approved the state’s request to accord Sairang the status of a “World Class” railway station. Located about 21 kilometres from Aizawl, Sairang serves as the terminal station on the Bairabi–Sairang railway line, which was recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The funding follows the recent integration of Mizoram’s capital into the national railway grid and is aimed at modernising the station to meet international standards. According to the Chief Minister, the upgrade will include major structural enhancements, both vertical and horizontal extensions of the existing station building, and the development of additional facilities to handle increased passenger traffic.

Extensive beautification of the station premises and surrounding areas is also planned as part of the project. Lalduhoma stated that a tender for the work has already been issued and opened, signalling the immediate commencement of the development phase.

Beyond passenger services, the state government is positioning Sairang as a strategic logistics hub. Discussions are underway with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw regarding the establishment of a large-scale warehouse facility near the station. The proposed warehouse is expected to significantly reduce trade and local entrepreneurs’ logistics costs, strengthening Mizoram’s supply chain network.

The project builds on the recent inauguration of the 51.38-kilometre Bairabi–Sairang railway line, which connected Mizoram’s capital region to the national railway network for the first time. With the ₹97 crore upgrade, Sairang is set to emerge not only as a modern passenger station but also as a key commercial gateway for the northeastern state.