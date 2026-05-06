Centre signs Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 agreements with Mizoram, Ladakh

The Centre has signed separate reform-linked agreements with the governments of Mizoram and Ladakh under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0, aiming to strengthen rural drinking water systems through community-led management and long-term sustainability.

According to the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the memoranda of understanding (MoUs) lay down a framework for transparent and service-based rural water governance, with gram panchayats expected to play a central role in the operation and maintenance of drinking water infrastructure.

The agreements were signed virtually in the presence of Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil and Minister of State V Somanna. Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma attended the signing for the state, while Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena was present during the Union Territory’s agreement.

The ministry said the new framework moves beyond the creation of water infrastructure and focuses on ensuring sustainable delivery of services at the village level. The model also seeks to improve accountability, water quality monitoring and community participation under the next phase of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Patil said the agreements were an important step towards achieving the Centre’s target of providing functional tap water connections to all rural households by 2028. He urged both administrations to accelerate reforms linked to maintenance, local participation and water conservation to secure “Har Ghar Jal” certification.

Mizoram emerged as one of the strongest-performing states under the scheme, with the Centre noting that nearly all sanctioned projects had been completed. Lalduhoma said more than 1.33 lakh rural households in the state had already received functional household tap connections. He added that all rural schools and anganwadi centres in Mizoram had been covered under the tap water network.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the expansion of water quality testing infrastructure in the state, including 28 laboratories, some of them accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

Ladakh, where difficult terrain and harsh weather conditions have slowed infrastructure development, has also recorded significant progress under the mission. Patil said the Union Territory had achieved over 98 per cent functional household tap connection coverage and called for faster implementation to reach full certified coverage.

Saxena described the agreement as a major milestone for Ladakh’s rural water sector, particularly given the logistical challenges involved in laying water infrastructure in remote high-altitude regions.

Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation Secretary Ashok KK Meena said the new phase of the mission would prioritise reliable service delivery and grassroots-level management rather than focusing solely on pipeline installation.