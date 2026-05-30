Centre to release Rs 6 crore for Mizoram power sector

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on May 30 said the Centre is ready to release Rs 6 crore to Mizoram for strengthening the state's power sector, according to the state unit of the BJP.

The assurance was given during a meeting with BJP leaders in Aizawl. The interaction was chaired by state BJP president K Beichhua, who raised several issues concerning Mizoram, including pending central funds, housing schemes and challenges faced by contractual employees under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM).

According to state BJP media convener Johny Lalthanpuia, Beichhua urged Khattar to expedite the release of pending funds for the state's Power Department.

In response, Khattar said the Centre had approved ₹6 crore for Mizoram and assured that the amount would be released within a week after the state government deposits its mandatory contribution of ₹60 lakh.

Addressing concerns relating to contractual employees under DAY-NULM, the minister said NULM 2.0 is likely to be launched within the next one to two months and assured that he would personally examine the issues raised by the employees.

The BJP leaders also highlighted concerns regarding housing assistance schemes, alleging delays in the release of second instalments to beneficiaries who had already received the first instalment.

They further claimed that several eligible applicants were yet to receive housing assistance and alleged difficulties faced by BJP workers in accessing housing grants from the state government.

Taking note of the concerns, Khattar directed the state BJP leadership to submit a detailed written representation to his office for further examination and necessary action.

