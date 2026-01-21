Chakma Autonomous District Council area records 61% literacy rate

The area under the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district has recorded an overall literacy rate of 61 per cent, according to an official statement released on January 21 .

The literacy rate was assessed through the first comprehensive literacy survey conducted by the Adult Education department of the CADC between October 2025 and January 2026. The survey covered all 88 village councils under the council’s jurisdiction.

Officials said the data was collected with the cooperation and support of headmasters of various schools and non-governmental organisations operating in the region. Based on the findings, the overall literacy rate in the CADC area was calculated at 61.03 per cent.

Alongside the survey, the Adult Education department also carried out literacy awareness campaigns in selected villages to sensitise residents about the importance of education and lifelong learning.

According to officials, this was the first comprehensive literacy assessment undertaken by the CADC’s Adult Education department since its establishment. Formed in 1996, the department has been working to improve literacy levels and promote educational awareness in the Chakma-inhabited areas of the district.