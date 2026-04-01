Chakma Council staff announce indefinite pen-down strike over salary delays in Mizoram

Employees and teachers of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in Mizoram have announced an indefinite pen-down strike beginning Thursday, April 2, citing prolonged delays in salary payments that have left staff facing significant financial distress.



The decision was taken jointly by the Chakma District Council Employees' Association (CDCEA) and the Chakma District Council Teachers' Association (CDCTA) during a meeting held on Tuesday, according to a CADC official.



The official stated that the meeting reviewed a petition submitted to the Governor on March 16, in which the associations highlighted the acute hardships faced by employees due to non-payment of salaries for over four months.



Sources within the council indicated that the prolonged delay has severely impacted the livelihoods of staff members, many of whom are struggling to meet basic household expenses. The associations have expressed concern that repeated appeals have not yielded any concrete resolution so far.



The proposed pen-down strike is expected to disrupt administrative and educational activities under the CADC, which governs areas in southern Mizoram predominantly inhabited by the Chakma community.



Officials said there has been no immediate response from the state authorities regarding the employees’ demands, even as concerns grow over the potential impact of the strike on public services in the region.



The employee bodies have reiterated their demand for immediate release of pending salaries and warned that the agitation will continue until their grievances are addressed.