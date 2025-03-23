The Mizoram State Committee of the Chakma National Council of India (CNCI) has reaffirmed its demand for official recognition of the Chakma language in the state, according to a statement issued by the organization on Sunday, March 23.

During its two-day general conference held over the weekend at Kamalanagar (Chawngte) in Lawngtlai district, the CNCI expressed deep concern over the continued exclusion of the Chakma language from Mizoram’s list of officially recognized languages. The council also condemned the persistent misidentification of the Chakma community as Bengalis in the annual reports submitted by the Commissioner for Linguistic Minorities to the President of India, despite Chakmas constituting nearly one-tenth of Mizoram’s population.

"The CNCI has resolved to actively pursue official recognition of the Chakma language by the Mizoram government and will take definitive steps toward realizing this goal," the statement emphasized.

In addition to its linguistic concerns, the council also addressed the ongoing nationwide protests calling for the repeal of the Bodhgaya Temple Act, 1949. The CNCI urged the central government to address the grievances of the Buddhist community regarding the management of the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya. The conference unanimously decided to extend full support to the national movement advocating for Buddhist control over the revered temple’s administration.

The conference was attended by prominent Chakma leaders, including Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) Molin Kumar Chakma, Mizo National Front (MNF) legislators Prova Chakma and Rasik Mohan Chakma, former minister B.D. Chakma, as well as representatives from all political parties within the CADC and various Chakma NGOs from across Mizoram.