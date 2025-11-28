Chandrayaan, vaccines strengthened India’s global science standing: Mizoram governor

Mizoram Governor VK Singh on Thursday, November 27 highlighted India’s rapid advancement in science and technology under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the country is witnessing pioneering reforms and innovations that are propelling it towards global prominence.



Speaking at the curtain-raiser event for the 11th India International Science Festival (IISF), which will be held in Chandigarh from December 6 to 9, Singh encouraged students to pursue scientific knowledge with curiosity and creativity. He urged young minds to think innovatively and contribute new ideas that can drive national progress.



The event took place at the Meteorological Centre in Aizawl, where the Governor underscored the significance of IISF as a vital platform to accelerate scientific growth and harness expert knowledge toward building a self-reliant and developed India.



Commending India’s achievements in the space sector, Singh highlighted breakthroughs in satellite development and precise orbital placement capabilities. He added that landmark missions such as Chandrayaan and advancements in vaccine development have bolstered the country’s global scientific stature.



During the programme, Aizawl Meteorological Centre Director Sudheer Kumar Dwivedi shared that weather bulletins are now also being issued in the Mizo language along with English and Hindi, while regular updates on Air Quality Index (AQI) are being disseminated for public awareness.



Governor Singh also visited various units of the Meteorological Centre and the Mizoram Science Centre as part of the event.