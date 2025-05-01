Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has reiterated his government’s firm commitment to intensify efforts against drug smuggling and substance abuse, which have long plagued the northeastern state. Speaking during a meeting with a delegation from the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST), led by Chairperson Antar Singh Arya, the chief minister outlined the measures being taken to tackle the menace.

Lalduhoma informed the delegation that a high-level coordination committee has been set up to accelerate the state’s fight against drug trafficking. "We will continue to take all necessary steps to combat drugs and curb trafficking from both international and inter-state routes," he asserted.

Mizoram, which shares an 828-km-long porous international border with Myanmar and Bangladesh, has emerged as a major transit point for drug smuggling into India. The challenge has intensified, particularly with illicit drugs flowing in from Myanmar. According to records from the State Excise and Narcotics Department, 2024 alone witnessed the seizure of 46.5 kg of heroin, 138.8 kg of methamphetamine tablets, and 586.6 kg of cannabis (ganja). The crackdown led to the arrest of 7,309 individuals in drug and alcohol-related offences during the same period.

State police data further revealed that drugs and contraband worth over ₹211 crore were confiscated last year. This included 80.8 kg of heroin valued at ₹24.25 crore, 627.7 kg of methamphetamine tablets worth ₹81.6 crore, and 35 kg of crystal meth estimated at ₹105 crore. However, the battle is far from over — at least 71 people, including 11 women, tragically lost their lives to drug abuse in the past year, according to the Excise and Narcotics Department.

During the meeting, the chief minister also highlighted his administration’s focus on promoting Hindi language education in the state, aligning with national integration goals. Responding to Arya’s emphasis on Hindi promotion during his review of welfare schemes for Scheduled Tribes, Lalduhoma stated, “Our government supports the implementation of the three-language formula in all educational institutions to encourage Hindi education while respecting local languages.”

Additionally, Lalduhoma informed the NCST delegation that the construction of six working women’s hostels is underway, underscoring the government’s parallel focus on social welfare and empowerment.