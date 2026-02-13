‘Collective disgrace’: Mizoram health minister flags alarming HIV prevalence in state

Mizoram Health Minister Laltinpuii on February 13, expressed serious concern over the rising HIV infections in the state, calling the high prevalence rate a “collective disgrace” for Mizo society.

Speaking at an event organised on the occasion of International Condom Day in Aizawl, the minister said sexual contact remains the primary route of HIV transmission in Mizoram, accounting for nearly 71 per cent of all cases.

The programme was organised by the Mizoram State AIDS Control Society (MSACS) in collaboration with AIDS Healthcare Foundation India Cares.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Laltinpuii said that while the national HIV prevalence rate stands at around 0.2 per cent, Mizoram’s rate has climbed to 2.74 per cent. “About 70 per cent of HIV transmissions in Mizoram occur through sexual contact. This is a matter of shame for Mizo society,” she said.

The minister noted that the spread of HIV is largely driven by infidelity and a lack of preventive measures, which she said contradict the moral and religious values upheld by Mizo society. She urged people to remain faithful to their partners and called upon the youth to act responsibly.

“To protect the future of Mizoram, our youth must remain vigilant,” she added.

Referring to the World Health Organization (WHO), Laltinpuii said condoms are recognised globally as one of the most effective and accessible tools for preventing HIV and other sexually transmitted infections. She urged the public to discard myths and misconceptions surrounding condom use.

Emphasising correct usage, she said condoms play a vital role in preventing the spread of the virus. While advocating abstinence before marriage, the minister also advised sexually active individuals not to hesitate in using condoms.

“While we advocate abstinence before marriage, those who cannot abstain must not hesitate to use condoms. It is a simple, life-saving tool that we must stop stigmatising,” she said.

During the event, Laltinpuii launched the “Love Brigade 2.0” campaign aimed at normalising condom access across the state. Under the initiative, two-wheeler taxi riders have been equipped with “Love Brigade Condom Jackets”, allowing passengers and members of the public to access free condoms discreetly and conveniently.