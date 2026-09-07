Committed to transforming Mizoram into a 'digital state': CM Lalduhoma

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on September 7 said his government is committed to transforming the state into a "digital state" to make governance more efficient and public services more accessible.

Lalduhoma was speaking at the Administrative Training Institute (ATI) in Aizawl during the launch of several technology-driven initiatives, including the Smart ATI App, Smart Classroom and Digital Learning Laboratory.

"My personal vision and goal is to make Mizoram a digital state," the chief minister said, adding that the state was well-positioned to adopt digital governance because of its relatively small population and high literacy rate.

He said the state government's Information and Communication Technology (ICT) department had so far developed 36 digital portals. Of these, 19 are operational, four are nearing completion, seven are under development and six are at various stages of implementation.

The chief minister also called for wider adoption of the e-Office system across government departments, saying it could significantly streamline administrative procedures and improve efficiency.

Lalduhoma, however, stressed that digital transformation could not be achieved through technology alone and required a digitally capable workforce.

He said strengthening the skills and capacity of government employees would therefore remain a key priority as Mizoram moves towards greater digitalisation of governance.

