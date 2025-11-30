Concerns mount in Mizoram over Gorkhali OBC move and 'risky' railway alignment

The Centre for Environment and Social Justice (CESJ) has expressed serious concerns over two emerging issues in Mizoram — the renewed push to grant Other Backward Classes (OBC) status to the Gorkhali community and the potential environmental and social risks associated with the proposed railway alignment under the Sairang–Hmawngbuchhuah project.

CESJ noted that the debate over including Gorkhalis under the OBC category in Mizoram has resurfaced despite repeated clarifications by the state government in the past. Recalling the decision of the Mizoram Council of Ministers on December 20, 2024, the organisation highlighted that the government had clearly stated that Gorkhas in the state “do not face caste-based backwardness when compared to other groups” and therefore do not qualify for OBC status under Mandal Commission norms. While the state had supported the inclusion of Gorkhalis under the Central OBC list, it also stressed that granting them OBC benefits under the state’s reservation system required more detailed examination.

According to CESJ, granting OBC status at the state level would make Gorkhalis eligible for reservation not only under central services but also under Mizoram’s own quota system, potentially opening up access to as much as 27 per cent reservation in government jobs and related sectors. The organisation warned that such a decision could impact employment opportunities for Mizo youths and disrupt the social balance, echoing the concerns expressed earlier by the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA). CESJ called for responsible and comprehensive deliberation before any policy shift is undertaken.

In addition to the OBC issue, CESJ raised red flags over the proposed railway alignment under the Sairang–Hmawngbuchhuah project, stating that the route may pose a long-term threat to rivers, streams, watersheds, and other sensitive ecological zones. The organisation stressed that with a global water crisis projected by 2030 — already visible in regions such as Iran — Mizoram cannot afford to risk damaging its fragile mountain ecosystems.

CESJ warned that the current alignment could disturb water sources vital to Aizawl and surrounding areas, urging authorities to conduct a deeper assessment of potential environmental and social impacts. The group pointed to parallels in neighbouring states as well, noting that Meghalaya had earlier resisted railway entry due to demographic concerns related to migration, while Nagaland has also remained cautious about railway expansion around Dimapur.

The organisation argued that Mizoram must similarly safeguard its borders, ecological stability, and water security before moving ahead with any major infrastructure project. It stressed that protecting rivers, springs, and reservoirs should take precedence over “premature or poorly planned” construction work.

CESJ said that tribal communities across the world have remained vigilant about protecting their land and resources, and urged the state government to ensure that Mizoram’s own tribal population is protected through prudent, ecologically sound decision-making.