Concerts, parades, and carols: Aizawl gears up for Winter Festival 2025

The Mizoram government is set to bring festive cheer to the state capital as the Tourism Department prepares to host the Winter Festival 2025 in Aizawl, Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar announced on Saturday, December 13.

The festival will commence on December 15 at the Assam Rifles Ground, Lammual, located in the heart of the city, and will continue until December 23. The closing day will be marked by a vibrant costume parade and Christmas carol performances, adding a seasonal highlight to the celebrations.

According to the minister, the nine-day festival will feature live concerts by local and outstation artists, recreational games, a dedicated children’s play zone, and a variety of food and handicraft stalls, offering entertainment for residents and visitors alike.

As part of the winter tourism calendar, the Tourism Department will also organise “The Last Sunset Watch of 2025” on December 31 at Sakawrhmuituai tlang, a scenic hilltop on the outskirts of Aizawl that is popular among youths and tourists. The event will include live musical performances and curated stalls, creating a celebratory atmosphere to bid farewell to the year.

Extending the festive lineup into the new year, the department has announced a Cherry Blossom Festival scheduled for January 6 and 7, 2026, at Phuaibuang village, aiming to showcase the region’s natural beauty while promoting tourism in rural areas.

The series of events is expected to boost tourism, encourage local participation, and add momentum to Mizoram’s winter cultural celebrations.