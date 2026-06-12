Congress accuses Mizoram government of failing to deliver on transparency, reform promises

The opposition Congress in Mizoram on Friday, June 12, accused the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government of failing to fulfil its promises of transparent governance, accountability and administrative reforms.

Addressing a political session at the Congress Bhavan in Aizawl, State Congress vice-president Lalnunmawia Chuaungo alleged that the ZPM government had continued several practices of the previous Mizo National Front (MNF) administration despite coming to power on a platform of clean governance.

Chuaungo, a former Chief Secretary of Mizoram, said voters had rejected the MNF government in the 2023 Assembly elections due to dissatisfaction over its handling of public funds. He said the ZPM had promised transparency and systemic reforms but had not delivered on those commitments.

“The ZPM, however, failed to deliver on those commitments and instead continued with the practices of the previous MNF government that it had then criticised,” he said.

The Congress leader alleged that the use of restricted tenders and the practice of deciding contract recipients before issuing tenders had continued under the current administration. He also claimed that awarding departmental works through work supervisors to favoured individuals had become increasingly common.

Chuaungo further alleged that the government had sought to weaken anti-corruption mechanisms by amending provisions related to the Mizoram Lokayukta Act. He also criticised what he described as the concentration of powers within the Chief Minister's Office for approving restricted tenders and major contracts.

Referring to the State's finances, he said Mizoram remained heavily dependent on central funds. He noted that the State's Budget estimate for 2026-27 stood at Rs 17,496.91 crore, compared with Rs 8,038.39 crore in 2016-17, but claimed that the State's own revenue contribution remained relatively low.

According to him, less than 16 per cent of the projected Budget would come from the State's own tax revenues and internal resources, with the bulk of funding sourced from central tax devolution, grants and centrally sponsored schemes.

Chuaungo said public funds must be used fairly and in accordance with the law, asserting that elected representatives were merely custodians of taxpayers' money.

He said the Congress remained committed to combating corruption and ensuring that government benefits reached eligible citizens.