Congress confident of victory in Dampa Bypoll: MPCC chief Lal Thanzara

Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Lal Thanzara on September 5 expressed confidence that the Congress will win the upcoming bypoll to the Dampa constituency, though the Election Commission is yet to announce the poll date.

The Dampa seat in west Mizoram fell vacant following the death of its sitting Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator, Lalrintluanga, on July 21. Addressing a function in Aizawl, Thanzara said the Congress enjoys the trust of the people in the constituency.

He asserted that if the Congress wins the bypoll, it would be a symbolic start to the party’s larger campaign for the 2028 assembly elections. “The Congress is now ready for the Aizawl Municipal Corporation polls in 2026, which will serve as a stepping stone toward our ultimate goal of returning to power in the 2028 assembly elections,” Thanzara said.

The MPCC chief, who is the brother of former chief minister Lal Thanhawla, admitted that many supporters were left disheartened after the Congress failed to return to power in the 2023 assembly polls. However, he maintained that the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government is gradually “paving the way” for the Congress to stage a comeback.

Meanwhile, both the ZPM and MNF have announced their candidates for the Dampa bypoll. The MNF has fielded former health minister R. Lalthangliana, while the ZPM has nominated noted Mizo singer Vanlalsailova.

Thanzara said the Congress remains confident that the people of Mizoram, particularly in Dampa, will support the party once again.