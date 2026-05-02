Congress launches talent hunt in Mizoram to groom new political voices

The Indian National Congress on May 1 launched a talent hunt programme in Mizoram aimed at identifying and nurturing a new generation of political communicators and grassroots leaders.

Addressing a press conference in Aizawl, Congress national spokesperson Ritu Choudhary said the initiative would focus on developing talent across three major areas, spokespersons, research coordinators, and publicity coordinators.

She stated that the programme is intended to strengthen democratic dialogue, improve public outreach, and prepare young political voices capable of engaging effectively on policy and governance issues.

The initiative forms part of the party’s nationwide “National Talent Hunt” programme announced last year to train and empower future media panellists, communicators, and organisational leaders across the country.