All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government in Mizoram, alleging its failure in delivering welfare benefits to the people. She expressed confidence that the Congress would reclaim power in the state.

Lamba, who is in Mizoram to strengthen the Congress’s women’s wing, addressed a press conference in Aizawl, where she detailed her discussions with senior party leaders, including former Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla and current state Congress president Lal Thanzara, regarding the party's future in the northeastern state.

"We are highly optimistic about the Congress's resurgence both at the Centre and in Mizoram," Lamba asserted, underscoring the party’s commitment to revitalizing its presence in the region. The Congress had governed Mizoram for a decade before being unseated by the Mizo National Front (MNF) in 2018, with ZPM subsequently securing victory in the 2023 assembly elections.

The Congress leader accused Chief Minister Lalduhoma’s administration of failing to extend welfare benefits, particularly to women. Drawing comparisons, she highlighted that Congress-ruled Telangana provides subsidized cooking gas at Rs 500 per cylinder per family, while Karnataka offers free public bus transport for women. She further stated her intent to meet Lalduhoma and seek accountability on the measures undertaken by his government for women’s welfare.

Lamba also took aim at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre, alleging its negligence in handling the crisis in Manipur. She criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting the state since ethnic violence erupted in May 2023, which resulted in over 250 deaths and the displacement of thousands. She emphasized that harmony remains a core value for the Congress, which continues to advocate for immediate peace in Manipur.

Additionally, she accused the central government of disregarding security concerns along India’s borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh, which she claimed has led to rampant drug trafficking into Mizoram. The state shares a 510-km border with Myanmar and a 318-km border with Bangladesh, making it particularly vulnerable to cross-border illegal activities.