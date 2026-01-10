Congress–MNF alliance stakes claim to form new executive body in Mizoram's Lai council

The Congress–MNF alliance staked its claim to form the next executive body in the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) in south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district, bringing an end to weeks of political uncertainty following the council elections.

MNF’s media and publicity cell secretary Lallenmawia Jongte said the two parties reached a post-poll understanding and constituted the United Legislature Party (ULP). The newly formed ULP elected C Lalsawmzuala as its leader, who subsequently staked a claim to form the next executive committee before Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh.

Under the agreement, the Mizo National Front (MNF) will hold the posts of Chief Executive Member (CEM) and Deputy CEM, while the Congress will assume the position of chairman of the council. Jongte said the ULP enjoys the support of 15 members in the 25-member council, comfortably crossing the majority mark of 13.

The LADC has remained in political limbo for over a month after the December 3 elections resulted in a hung house, with no single party securing a clear majority. The results, declared on December 9, saw the MNF emerge as the single-largest party with eight seats from the 20 it contested. The Congress followed closely with seven seats from 14 constituencies. The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), despite contesting all 25 seats, won six, while the BJP secured two seats from the 10 it contested. Two Independent candidates, including former CEM V Zirsanga, were also elected.

Political realignments and shifting alliances have marked the post-election period. Although the MNF and Congress had entered into a pre-poll agreement, the Congress withdrew from it after the elections, alleging that the MNF attempted to horse-trade elected members from other parties. This was followed by a brief understanding between the Congress and the ZPM, which ultimately failed to materialise.

In a dramatic turn of events, the ZPM and MNF then joined hands to form the Lairam Legislature Party (LLP) on December 14 and staked a claim to form the executive committee before the governor the following day. However, that alliance proved short-lived, with the MNF withdrawing from the LLP earlier this week, citing unresolved political issues.

With the Congress–MNF alliance now commanding a clear majority, the LADC appears set to see a stable executive body after weeks of political flux in the strategically important autonomous council of south Mizoram.