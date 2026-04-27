Counting underway for Aizawl Civic Polls; ZPM leads early trends

Counting of votes for the 19-member Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections began on Monday morning and is progressing peacefully, with early trends indicating a lead for the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) in five wards.

Mizoram State Election Commissioner H. Lalthlangliana confirmed that counting commenced at 8 am at the Aizawl Deputy Commissioner’s office. He stated that ZPM candidates were ahead in five wards based on initial rounds of counting. Trends for the remaining wards were awaited at the time of reporting.

The AMC elections, held on April 21, recorded a voter turnout of 62.77 per cent, with approximately 2.39 lakh eligible voters participating in the electoral process.

A total of 68 candidates, including 28 women, contested the civic body polls. The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), Mizo National Front (MNF), and the Congress fielded 19 candidates each, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominated 11 candidates.

The outcome of the elections will determine control of the municipal body, which was previously held by the Mizo National Front (MNF) following its victory in the 2021 civic polls.

Election authorities have maintained that counting is being conducted under strict security and procedural guidelines to ensure transparency and order.

Further updates are awaited as counting continues.