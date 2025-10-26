Court seeks update on repairs of dilapidated Sairang-Kawnpui highway in Mizoram

The Aizawl bench of the Gauhati High Court has directed the contractor handling the repair work of the Sairang-Kawnpui stretch of NH-306/06 to submit a detailed progress report.



The directive came during the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the Mizoram Truck Driver Association, which highlighted the persistent dilapidated condition of the highway.



A two-judge bench on Friday, October 24, ordered MSJ Infotech, the contractor responsible for the repairs, to file an affidavit detailing the current progress and the completion schedule of the project by October 31.



The court further stated that failure to submit the affidavit on time would compel officials of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Limited (NHIDCL) to appear in person before the court on the next hearing scheduled for November 6.