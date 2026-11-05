A 31-year-old Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself with his service rifle while on duty at Mizoram Governor's official residence, Lok Bhavan, in Aizawl on November 5, police said.

The deceased, identified as Sudhir Swami, was deployed at Gate No. 2 of Lok Bhavan when the incident occurred at around 10 am, they said.

The motive behind the incident was not immediately known, police added.

Swami's body was taken to Aizawl Civil Hospital, where a post-mortem examination was conducted. His body is expected to be transported to his native place in Rajasthan's Jaipur district on Friday.

An unnatural death case has been registered at Aizawl Police Station, and an investigation is underway.

As part of the probe, police have seized his service rifle and mobile phone to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident and establish the possible motive.

Swami belonged to the 2023 batch of the CRPF and was posted with F Company of the force's 225 Battalion. He had been stationed in Mizoram for around a year, police said.